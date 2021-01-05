Alexa
Taiwanese eligible to travel to Russia with e-visa

New measure cannot be used now with pandemic travel restrictions in place

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 15:56
Cathedral of Vasily the Blessed in Moscow (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese passport holders are now eligible to apply for e-visas for traveling to Russia that have a duration of up to 16 days.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the new measure took effect at the start of the year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Russia has implemented travel restrictions and tourist arrivals are currently banned.

The Russian representative office in Taiwan confirmed the new visa treatment, but it said via Facebook that “its launch date will depend on the world epidemic situation and entry restrictions lift in Russia.” The public will be notified once the system to issue unified e-visas to foreign nationals is launched, it added.

E-visa treatment was made available for Taiwanese wishing to travel to certain regions in Russia in June of 2019. Yet Russia has suspended the issuance of e-visas altogether since March 2020 as part of its coronavirus response.

Yang Syin-yi (楊心怡), a senior MOFA official, said at a press briefing on Tuesday (Jan. 5) that the agreement concerning granting e-visas to Taiwanese was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin last October. The new measure took effect starting in 2021, with the previous e-visa arrangement set to become invalid on Feb. 4.

Measures to simplify and expedite visa applications are reciprocal. Taiwan has granted visa-free treatment to Russia since September 2018, and now Russian nationals are allowed to stay in Taiwan for up to 21 days without a visa.
Updated : 2021-01-05 16:28 GMT+08:00

