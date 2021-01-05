Alexa
Taiwan reports 2 imported Covid cases from US

Taiwanese woman received 3 negative tests for Covid in US, tests positive upon arrival in Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 15:01
Nurse manager William Lim, left, talks to colleagues during meeting in COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 5) reported two new imported Wuhan coronavirus cases from the U.S.

On Tuesday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two new imported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 817. The latest cases are two Taiwanese women who recently returned from the U.S. with their relatives.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each went directly to their residence upon arrival in Taiwan to begin quarantine.

According to Chuang, Case No. 817 is a Taiwanese woman in her 70s who lives in the U.S., with her most recent departure from Taiwan occurring in November of 2020. On Jan. 1, she began to experience a sore throat and a mild cough.

When she returned to Taiwan with a family member on Jan. 3, she voluntarily informed quarantine officers that she had experienced some suspected symptoms of the disease. Quarantine staff then tested her for the coronavirus, and the results came back positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 5.

The health department has identified three contacts in her case, including her family member and two passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her on the flight. All three have been told to begin home isolation.

Her relative has reported experiencing a runny nose and nasal congestion. However, the results of the test administered at the airport came back negative, and a second test is being arranged.

Chuang said that Case No. 818 is a female in her 20s who has been living in the U.S. for an extended period, with her most recent departure from Taiwan being September of 2020. In early December, she suffered a runny nose and nasal congestion.

Shen then underwent three coronavirus tests on Dec. 15, 26, and 29, but they all came back negative. On Jan. 2 of this year, she noticed an abnormality with her sense of smell.

When she arrived with a family member on Jan. 3, she notified quarantine officers of the olfactory irregularity. Quarantine staff then administered a coronavirus test on her at the airport.

On Jan. 5, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department has identified a total of eight contacts in her case, including seven passengers who sat near her and her relative.

All eight have been told to undergo home isolation. Her family member has reported experiencing a runny nose and congestion, but a test administered at the airport has come back negative, and a second test is being arranged.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 128,798 COVID-19 tests, with 126,355 coming back negative. Out of the 817 officially confirmed cases, 722 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 697 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 113 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-01-05 16:27 GMT+08:00

