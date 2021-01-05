Taiwan to export pork to the Philippines

Taiwan hopes to export pork to the Philippines in 2021 Taiwan hopes to export pork to the Philippines in 2021 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concerns by the Taiwanese public about the import of ractopamine pork from the United States, the country looks forward to exporting its own pork to the Philippines, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 5).

After Taiwan was declared free of foot and mouth disease last year, the country resumed its fresh pork exports after 23 years of absence. From January through November, 2,541 tons of Taiwanese pork found markets overseas, with Hong Kong as the main destination, followed by Macau and Japan, CNA reported. The export products ranged from frozen pork meat to live animals and canned foods.

The most likely country to be added as an export market in 2021 is the Philippines due to strong local demand, Council of Agriculture officials said. Talks are underway with Manila, though a plan to export pork to Singapore first has encountered delays due to the pandemic.

Hong Kong took in 1,759 tons of Taiwanese pork valued at US$12.4 million between January and November 2020, with Macau importing 308 tons and Japan 256 tons during the same period, according to official statistics.