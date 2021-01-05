Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to $22 billion in 2021

TSMC is expected to announce its 2021 capex budget on an earnings call scheduled for Jan. 14

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/05 14:27
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is reportedly expected to announce a capital expenditure of more than US$20 billion for 2021.

TSMC is expected to bring up its capex budget for 2021 on an earnings call scheduled for Jan. 14, according to CNA. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is anticipated to raise spending to more than US$20 billion and possibly even to US$22 billion, up from around US$17 billion in 2020.

The capex increase is expected to be used to expand TSMC’s 5 nanometer process, which entered commercial production in the second quarter of 2020, in addition to building production capacity for its 3 nm node, which is slated to begin mass production in 2022. The Taiwanese company will also use capex funds to continue research and development of its 2 nm process.

According to analysts, another reason for the capex increase is TSMC’s use of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in the manufacturing of its 5nm and 3nm processes, which cost more than US$123 million per machine. Yet another reason behind the increase is the construction of the company’s Arizona plant, which is expected to begin this year.
TSMC
TSMC capex
TSMC earnings call

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC looks in-house for Arizona plant CEO
Taiwan’s TSMC looks in-house for Arizona plant CEO
2021/01/04 16:58
Foxconn should look to 'pillar of Taiwan’s economy' TSMC: Terry Gou
Foxconn should look to 'pillar of Taiwan’s economy' TSMC: Terry Gou
2021/01/04 12:52
TSMC, other foundries' revenue expected to reach new high in 2021
TSMC, other foundries' revenue expected to reach new high in 2021
2020/12/31 11:54
TSMC tops list for most-searched Taiwan stocks in 2020
TSMC tops list for most-searched Taiwan stocks in 2020
2020/12/30 15:55
Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix
Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix
2020/12/29 13:31

Updated : 2021-01-05 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan