Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 12:42
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-16 shooting plus 13 rebounds as Fresno State routed Wyoming 81-61 on Monday night.

Christian Gray had 17 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Deon Stroud added 11 points.

Marcus Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Kwane Marble II added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points.

Wyoming defeated Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 14:56 GMT+08:00

