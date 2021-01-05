Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Schakel carries San Diego St. over Colorado St. 78-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 12:30
Schakel carries San Diego St. over Colorado St. 78-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel hit 8 of 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points as San Diego State got past Colorado State 78-65 on Monday night.

Colorado State defeated San Diego State 70-67 on Saturday, setting a school and Mountain West Conference record by erasing a 26-point deficit. In the rally they had a 19-0 first-half run and went 14-0 in the second half before scoring the last 11 points of the game.

In this one the Rams trailed by 29, 42-13, late in the first half and had a 14-0 run early in the second half but never got closer than 14 points until scoring the final basket of the game.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (7-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Matt Mitchell added 12 points. Nathan Mensah had 11 points.

David Roddy and John Tonje had 15 points for the Rams (6-2, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 14:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan