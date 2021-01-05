Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clayton scores 32 to lead Coppin St. past Delaware St. 86-78

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 12:36
Clayton scores 32 to lead Coppin St. past Delaware St. 86-78

BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had a career-high 32 points as Coppin State got past Delaware State 86-78 on Monday night.

Clayton made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

It was the first Mid-Eastern Conference game of the season for both teams.

Kyle Cardaci had 15 points for Coppin State (2-8), which broke its four-game losing streak. Anthony Tarke added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Nendah Tarke had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

D’Marco Baucum had 19 points for the Hornets (0-6), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Myles Carter added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Pinky Wiley had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 14:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan