J. Wirth scores 26, No. 21 Gonzaga women sink Pacific 79-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 12:01
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Gonzaga to a 79-59 win over Pacific on Monday night, the Bulldogs' seventh-straight win.

Melody Kempton and Cierra Walker each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 55% (28 of 51), despite a cold third quarter.

Valarie Higgins scored 11 points and Kaylin Randhawa 10 for the Tigers (3-2, 1-1), who shot 37% (22 of 60).

With Walker hitting three 3-pointers, Gonzaga took a 22-16 lead after one quarter. It was 44-28 at the half as the Bulldogs shot 6 of 10 from distance and 16 of 27 overall.

Pacific only cut one point off its deficit despite a bad third quarter for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs missed all five 3-point attempts and went 2 of 12. However, Pacific was just 4 of 12 and cut just one point off the GU lead.

Gonzaga is scheduled to play Portland on Saturday afternoon.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-05 13:25 GMT+08:00

