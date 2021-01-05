Alexa
Dentlinger carries S. Dakota St. over Mount Marty 93-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 11:37
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 21 points as South Dakota State easily defeated NAIA member Mount Marty 93-50 on Monday night.

Luke Appel and David Wingett had 16 points for South Dakota State (6-3). Baylor Scheierman had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The late added game was the home opener for the Jackrabbits and their first game since Dec. 12.

Lincoln Jordre had three blocks for the Lancers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 13:25 GMT+08:00

