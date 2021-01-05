Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Northeast China scrambles to curb new COVID surge

Super spreaders emerge in Liaoning, infections characterized by longer incubation period

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 12:13
A medical worker injects a man with a COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare center in China.

A medical worker injects a man with a COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare center in China. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northeastern China's Liaoning Province is experiencing a new coronavirus outbreak, with efforts to contain it complicated by super spreader events and an unusually long incubation period.

Tang Yi (湯易), head of the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Liaoning port city of Dalian, warned on Monday (Jan. 4) that the surge is characterized by a longer incubation period, higher transmissibility, and other factors, which is impeding efforts to rein in the spread of the disease, according to the state-run China News Service.

In one case, a patient did not test positive until the 11th nucleic acid test, indicating a greater difficulty of identifying potential COVID-19 carriers. This means a 14-day quarantine is insufficient, and the city has added seven days to quarantines to curb the oubreak, Tang added.

Not only has Dalian ratcheted up quarantine and testing measures, it has also scrambled to check the emergence of super spreaders. As of Sunday (Jan. 3), one confirmed case had infected at least 33 people at a family gathering and through contact with neighbors, according to Zhao Lian (趙連), deputy director of the Dalian Health Commission.

Also seeing a rise in super spreaders is Shenyang, another major city in Liaoning, which has joined Dalian in adopting a “wartime mode” to deal with the threat of the virus. Mass testing is being conducted, and most businesses have closed as officials fear pandemic control could be set back by the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, when the country experiences one of the largest human migration events of the year.
Lunar New Year
China
Liaoning
Shenyang
Dalian
coroanvirus
COVID
COVID-19
virus
disease

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19 preventative measures incidentally drive down flu cases in Taiwan
COVID-19 preventative measures incidentally drive down flu cases in Taiwan
2021/01/04 19:43
Vietnamese migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Taiwan
Vietnamese migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Taiwan
2021/01/04 17:59
Chinese seniors urged not to get vaccinated against COVID
Chinese seniors urged not to get vaccinated against COVID
2021/01/04 17:31
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
2021/01/04 15:03
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
2021/01/04 10:54

Updated : 2021-01-05 13:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan