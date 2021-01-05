New Taiwan dollar strengthens against American greenback hitting 23-year high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taiwan dollar (NTD) on Tuesday (Jan 5) appreciated by 4.37 cents during the early trading session of the Taipei Foreign Exchange, hitting a 23-year high as money continued to flow into the country's capital market and strong demand from exporters persisted.

The NTD nearly soared past NT$28 against the American greenback Tuesday morning, reaching NT$27.992 45 minutes after the Taipei Foreign Exchange opened its morning session. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued to soften against most Asian currencies on the first trading day of the new year.

The weighted index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) continued to rally, a day after shares closed at a historic high on ample liquidity. It is expected to reach 15,000 points on Tuesday.

Setting aside the government's optimistic GDP forecast for 2021, the weakening U.S. dollar is expected to help Taiwan's per capita income officially surpass US$30,000, the threshold for joining the ranks of advanced countries, very soon. Experts say Taiwan's per capita income could reach US$30,803 if the exchange rate reaches NT$29 per U.S. dollar.