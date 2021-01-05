Alexa
Mangum leads Radford past Hampton 79-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 10:33
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Radford got past Hampton 79-66 on Monday night.

Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam added 16 points each for the Highlanders (5-6, 4-1 Big South). Ali also had eight assists.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 22 points and had nine assists for the Pirates (4-6, 3-2). Chris Shelton and Davion Warren each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 11:55 GMT+08:00

