Taiwan's CAL to hold farewell flight for 747-400 around Mt. Fuji

B-18215 at sunset in Taipei on June 30, 2019. B-18215 at sunset in Taipei on June 30, 2019. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's national carrier China Airlines (CAL) announced on Monday (Jan. 4) that it will be offering a farewell flight on its Boeing 747-400 jet in February that will include a scenic route around Japan's Mount Fuji.

On Monday, CAL announced that as it prepares to retire its remaining 747-400 jets, it will offer a one-day "Farewell Party for the Queen of the Sky" flight on Feb. 6. The event will include an exclusive ground tour and a flight over Japan's Mount Fuji.

The flight has a limit of 350 tickets and will go on sale on the KKDay tourism platform at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 6). Business-class seats will sell for NT$9,747 (US$348) on the first floor and NT$11,747 on the second floor, while economy class seats can be purchased for NT$7,470.

CAL launched its first fleet of 19 747-400 jets in 1975. Currently, the airline only has four of the venerable old jets left in its inventory and is expected to retire the last of them in the first quarter of this year.

The specific aircraft on which the airline will be hosting the farewell party is B-18215, which was the last 747-400 to roll off Boeing's assembly line. It was delivered to CAL in April of 2005.

The farewell flight will feature cuisine from Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture, where Mount Fuji is located. Passengers will also receive a gift bag from CAL and a companion gift from the Mount Fuji Japan Shizuoka Prefecture Taiwan Office.

The festivities for the final flight will begin at 7:47 a.m. on Feb. 6 with a "surprise activity" at the boarding gate. Passengers will be able to visit the plane's cabin and take photos to commemorate the historic event.

After the tour on the ground concludes, the plane will take off at 11:30 a.m. and will head to Mount Fuji to take in spectacular views of the famous peak. After a flight time of approximately five hours and 40 minutes, the jet will return to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:10 p.m.

For more information, visit the KKDay tourism platform.



(CAL image)