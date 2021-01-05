Alexa
Pickett lifts Siena past Monmouth 76-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 09:37
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett recorded 18 points with a career-high 14 rebounds and Siena got past Monmouth 76-62 on Monday.

Manny Camper added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Saints, who swept the two games with the Hawks. Pickett, a junior, has 997 career points.

Jordan King had 15 points for Siena (2-0, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Hopkins added 11 points.

George Papas had 16 points for the Hawks (3-4, 3-3). Deion Hammond added 12 points. Marcus McClary had nine rebounds.

Siena defeated Monmouth 78-77 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

