Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzaga and Baylor top first NET rankings of 2020-21 season

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 09:48
Gonzaga and Baylor top first NET rankings of 2020-21 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top two spots in the the first NET rankings mirror The Associated Press poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor were No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, not long after taking the top two spots in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, was third in the NET, followed by Illinois and Villanova.

Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.

The NET is used for selecting and seeding the NCAA Tournament, but the early rankings carry little significance during the selection process in March.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and has remained there all season. The Zags are 10-0 with four wins against Quad 1 opponents in the NET metrics.

Baylor is 9-0 and has one Quad 1 win.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021