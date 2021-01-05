4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Dec. 4), marking the third intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-8 electronic warfare plane, a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, a Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and a Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft intruded into the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

Both the Y-8 and Y-9 are medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft made by Shaanxi Aircraft Company. The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan, while the Y-9 is 36-meters long with a 40-meter wingspan.

The Y-8 is fitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 650 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a ferry range of 4,800 km. The Y-9 is powered by four WJ-6C turboprop engines, with a maximum speed of 650 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a ferry range of 7,800 km.

Since mid-September of last year, China has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. According to MND data, PLAAF planes were detected in the ADIZ 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

According to a 2020 report on China released by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 last year, Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s ADIZ on 91 days. During the whole of 2020, the PLAAF flew some 380 sorties into Taiwan’s identification zone, according to MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).



Chinese Y-8 ASW on Jan. 4 (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 REECE on Jan. 4 (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW on Jan. 4 (MND photo)