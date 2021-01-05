Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles systems to track PLAAF aircraft

  133
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/05 10:36
Chinese Y-9 on Jan. 4 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-9 on Jan. 4 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Dec. 4), marking the third intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-8 electronic warfare plane, a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, a Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and a Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft intruded into the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

Both the Y-8 and Y-9 are medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft made by Shaanxi Aircraft Company. The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan, while the Y-9 is 36-meters long with a 40-meter wingspan.

The Y-8 is fitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 650 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a ferry range of 4,800 km. The Y-9 is powered by four WJ-6C turboprop engines, with a maximum speed of 650 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a ferry range of 7,800 km.

Since mid-September of last year, China has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. According to MND data, PLAAF planes were detected in the ADIZ 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

According to a 2020 report on China released by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 last year, Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s ADIZ on 91 days. During the whole of 2020, the PLAAF flew some 380 sorties into Taiwan’s identification zone, according to MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW on Jan. 4 (MND photo)

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 REECE on Jan. 4 (MND photo)

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 EW on Jan. 4 (MND photo)

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 4 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shaanxi Y-9
PLAAF
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/04 11:52
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/02 19:49
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/30 10:36
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/29 09:47
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/25 11:57

Updated : 2021-01-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021