Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 09:16
Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 15 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 70-61 on Monday.

Ricky Clemons had 11 points for Campbell (5-5, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Austin McCullough added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 18 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2). Anthony Selden added 16 points. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-05 10:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021