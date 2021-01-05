HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - The COVID-19 epidemic has lasted for nearly a year. The sharp fall in the street traffic has been affecting core shopping districts everywhere. In addition, under the "Anti-epidemic Fund", the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) launched the " Distance Business (D-Biz) Programme subsidy. Increasing number of large and medium-sized enterprises have turned to the online market, setting up websites and opening online shops, in an effort to open up online sales channels to recover some of their businesses during the epidemic.

As many companies are not familiar with website technology, website optimization and SEO promotion are often ignored. In fact, SEO is one of the highest ROI of many online marketing channels and it is worthy of a long-term investment.

HKGSEO has performed SEO for more than 500 enterprises, with the SEO process bringing considerable traffic and sales to the companies. Leveraging on their years of experience, they now provide free website analysis (worth HK$2,000) for all content types. Here are some website analysis projects HKGSEO has engaged in:

CMS Web Content Management System

We recommend using the most popular CMS in the market to build a website. Well-known CMS such as WordPress, Wix, Shopline, and Shopify will make it easier to manage web content and make the website easier to crawl and index by search engines.

HKGSEO hence cautions against web design companies that use their own CMS. Generally speaking, these websites are not SEO friendly. For example, they might have undesirable attributes such as duplicate page titles, dynamic URLs, or category pages that cannot update new content, etc. These attributes are disadvantageous to implementing SEO plans, which ultimately leads to the redesigning of the entire website, resulting in a much higher cost.

SSL Website Security Certificate

If your website does not have an SSL certificate (HTTPS) installed, it will be marked as an insecure website by the browser, which will adversely affect the credibility and conversion rate. SSL should be installed immediately to protect customer information, especially for e-commerce websites. There are some free SSLs available on the market, such as Let's Encrypt, with paid premium certificates recommendation by online shops.

Mobile Version of The Website

The latest personal computer and Internet penetration survey published by the Census and Statistics Department shows that more than 5.97 million people in Hong Kong have mobile phones, and 99.7% of the users access the Internet on smartphones, higher than those connected to computers or other devices. Besides, Google has launched the Mobile-First Indexing mobile version of content priority indexing. If your website does not have a mobile version, the ranking will be poor and a lot of traffic will be lost.

Website Loading Speed

According to research, more than 68% of viewers will leave a website when it takes more than 3 seconds to open. The main reason for the slow loading is the use of shared hosting or non-local hosting. Switching to local hosting, SSD or CDN can effectively improve the loading speed.

Website Content

Is the website content of high quality? Does it answer the questions of potential consumers? To build up the content, some corporate websites have piled up keywords, and some have published blog articles regularly. However the content of the articles is sometimes plagiarized from news media. Plagiarism makes search engines recognize the overall website quality as low, which will in turn affect the ranking.

Websites and online shops are platforms that promote businesses. An optimized website will reward twice the results with half the effort of both online and offline marketing campaigns combined.

