Taiwan confirms 1 COVID case at embassy in Eswatini

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday (Jan. 4) that a staff member at Taiwan's embassy in the Eswatini was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday and is currently quarantining at home.

The embassy is closed until next Sunday (Jan. 10) as the office space undergoes thorough disinfection. The rest of the staff have been working from home and will be tested for the virus in the near future, MOFA reported.

The ministry pointed out that the embassy had immediately initiated emergency response measures in order to ensure the safety of personnel and their families and prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Those who have come in contact with the confirmed case have been asked to monitor their own health.

The ministry also stated that it will decide when the embassy will resume normal operations based on how severe the pandemic situation in the southern African country becomes.