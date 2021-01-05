Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies with New Coolx3000

CoolX3000 provides highest performance, unique flexibility and intelligent control and monitoring for medical, life science and specialized industrial applications

DENVER, COLORADO - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) -- a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions -- today introduced its new Excelsys CoolX3000 modular, configurable power platform. Designed for a wide range of demanding medical and industrial applications, this 3000W power supply platform delivers leading power density, provides unique flexibility, and features digital communication and control to connect with other applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0.













Optimized for use in medical diagnostics, imaging and treatment equipment, life science systems, clinical chemistry as well as specialized industrial equipment, the CoolX3000 rounds out AE's CoolX family of configurable power supplies, which includes the CX600, CX1000 and CX1800 Series.





CoolX3000 simplifies system integration for the world's leading OEMs and provides unique levels of flexibility and scalability, with up to 24 isolated user field-configurable outputs and individual output controls. The CoolX3000 provides the highest power level in the range, offering full control of output voltage and current, as well as sequencing control via digital and analog interfaces. Further, CoolX3000 has full safety agency approval for operation in high altitude conditions of up to 5,000 meters, which is critical for medical applications.





"The CoolX3000 builds on Advanced Energy's market-leading CoolX family of configurable power supplies and provides our medical, life science and industrial customers with a broader range of power, outputs and intelligent control capabilities to meet their design requirements," said Conor Duffy, vice president and general manager, medical, at Advanced Energy. "For decades, customers have relied on AE's line of highly reliable and extremely efficient power solutions. We are future-proofing our customers' systems with the latest, advanced regulatory and safety approvals. With full digital communication and control, we are also a partner in enabling their Industry 4.0 initiatives."





CoolX3000 meets the industry's latest medical and industrial safety standards, including IEC60601-1 3rd edition, IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC), IEC60950, IEC62368-1 and SEMI F47.





For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit the CoolX3000 product page.





About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com





