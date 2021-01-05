Alexa
Casali agrees to $1.5 million, 1-year deal with Giants

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 07:22
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds.

The 32-year-old Casali hit .224 with six homers and eight RBIs in 31 games and 93 plate appearances last year, when he earned $541,667 in prorated pay from a $1,462,500 salary. Reds pitchers were 14-11 with a 3.68 ERA in his starts.

Casali has a .230 average, 37 homers and 105 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-17) and Cincinnati (2018-20).

San Francisco opened a roster spot by unconditionally releasing left-hander Andrew Suarez, whose rights were sold to South Korea’s LG Twins.

Casali can earn $500,000 in roster bonuses, either $500,000 for making the opening day active roster or $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.

