Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico's point-man on coronavirus seen vacationing, maskless

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 06:30
Mexico's coronavirus response leader Hugo López-Gatell points to a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine during its first applications into health workers at t...
FILE - In this July 13, 2020 file photo, Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell speaks during a press conference at the Palacio Nacional in Mexi...

Mexico's coronavirus response leader Hugo López-Gatell points to a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine during its first applications into health workers at t...

FILE - In this July 13, 2020 file photo, Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell speaks during a press conference at the Palacio Nacional in Mexi...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government official in charge of efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic has been spotted at a Pacific coast beach, apparently sitting at sea-side restaurant without a face mask on.

Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell has repeatedly counselled Mexicans to stay at home, not to go out and not to travel.

He has also cast doubt on how whether face masks protect people from catching coronavirus.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem too worried about the revelation Monday, calling López-Gatell “a good public servant.”

“It's a good thing that there is this scrutiny, but a public servant has rights, too,” said López Obrador, who said he would leave it to the assistant health secretary to explain his own actions.

Over the weekend, local media posted photos of López-Gatell sitting in the open-air restaurant, reportedly in the laid-back beach resort of Zipolite, in southern Oaxaca state, which has mandatory rules about face masks.

The photos caused anger in Mexico, which has seen nearly 1.45 million coronavirus cases and just over 127,000 deaths.

But Oaxaca state spokesman Francisco Vallejo said customers at restaurants are allowed to take off their masks when dining, and said the state's beaches, while regulated, were not closed.

Updated : 2021-01-05 08:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021