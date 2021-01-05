Alexa
Da Silva's 31 points, 10 boards lead Stanford past Oregon St

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 06:28
Stanford's Oscar da Silva (13) and Oregon State's Rodrigue Andela (34) go up for the tip-off during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game ...
Stanford's Jaiden Delaire (11) and Oregon State's Maurice Calloo (1) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in C...
Oregon State's Rodrigue Andela (34) shoots over Stanford's Lukas Kisunas (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, O...
Oregon State's Gianni Hunt (0) makes it to the basket past Stanford's Noah Taitz (20) as teammate Dearon Tucker (35) looks on during the first half of...
Stanford's Michael O'Connell (5) drives in to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, O...

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oscar da Silva had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Jaiden Delaire added 19 points and nine boards and Stanford beat Oregon State 81-71 on Monday in a rescheduled contest.

Da Silva's three-point play capped a 12-2 run to open the second half for a 10-point lead. Oregon State twice led by two points midway through the half, but da Silva and Delaire combined to score every point during a 10-0 run for a 77-64 lead with 2:11 remaining.

Da Silva was 11 of 16 from the field, getting his eighth career double-double. Delaire was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to help Stanford make 73% of its 30 attempts.

Freshman reserve Michael O’Connell set season highs with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12). O’Connell, who did not turn it over, entered after starting guard Bryce Wills left the game early with an injury.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (5-4, 1-2) with 22 points and five 3-pointers. Gianni Hunt added a career-high 17 points and four makes from distance. Ethan Thompson was 3-of-12 shooting from the field for 10 points.

Stanford, coming off a 73-56 loss at No. 21 Oregon, is scheduled to play Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Oregon State plays at Utah on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

