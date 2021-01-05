Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/05 05:45
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Monday as the market kicked off the first day of trading in 2021 by pulling back from its recent record highs.

Declines in technology, industrial, communication services and other sectors weighed on the market. Only the S&P 500′s energy sector managed to eke out a gain.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.42 points, or 1.5%, to 3,700.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 382.59 points, or 1.3%, to 30,223.89.

The Nasdaq composite lost 189.84 points, or 1.5%, to 12,698.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 28.94 points, or 1.5%, to 1,945.91.

Updated : 2021-01-05 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021