Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 05:19
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $24.10 to $729.77.

The electric car maker's annual sales surged as it delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles during the year.

Roku Inc., down $14.12 to $317.90.

The maker of digital media players is considering buying Quibi's content catalog, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ford Motor Co., down 27 cents to $8.52.

The auto maker pulled out of a planned joint venture with India-based car maker Mahindra & Mahindra.

Magellan Health Inc., up $10.80 to $93.64.

Centene is buying the managed health care company for about $2.2 billion.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $1.39 to $53.75.

The dental products company is buying Byte for about $1 billion.

FLIR Systems Inc., up $8.41 to $52.24.

Teledyne Technologies is buying the maker of thermal imaging cameras and sensors for about $8 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 10 cents to $18.19.

PSA Peugeot shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger with the car maker.

Genworth Financial Inc., down $1.09 to $2.69.

The financial services company's merger with China Oceanwide Holdings is delayed.

Updated : 2021-01-05 07:21 GMT+08:00

