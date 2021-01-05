Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Tesla Inc., up $24.10 to $729.77.
The electric car maker's annual sales surged as it delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles during the year.
Roku Inc., down $14.12 to $317.90.
The maker of digital media players is considering buying Quibi's content catalog, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Ford Motor Co., down 27 cents to $8.52.
The auto maker pulled out of a planned joint venture with India-based car maker Mahindra & Mahindra.
Magellan Health Inc., up $10.80 to $93.64.
Centene is buying the managed health care company for about $2.2 billion.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $1.39 to $53.75.
The dental products company is buying Byte for about $1 billion.
FLIR Systems Inc., up $8.41 to $52.24.
Teledyne Technologies is buying the maker of thermal imaging cameras and sensors for about $8 billion.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 10 cents to $18.19.
PSA Peugeot shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger with the car maker.
Genworth Financial Inc., down $1.09 to $2.69.
The financial services company's merger with China Oceanwide Holdings is delayed.