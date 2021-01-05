Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 126.15 Down 2.10
Mar 128.10 Down 2.05
Mar 128.40 129.40 125.25 126.15 Down 2.10
May 130.00 131.30 127.25 128.10 Down 2.05
Jul 131.85 132.90 129.00 129.80 Down 2.05
Sep 133.40 134.35 130.40 131.25 Down 2.05
Dec 134.95 135.80 132.00 132.90 Down 1.90
Mar 136.00 136.00 133.50 134.45 Down 1.80
May 134.20 135.40 134.20 135.10 Down 1.75
Jul 135.70 135.75 135.70 135.70 Down 1.75
Sep 136.25 136.30 136.25 136.30 Down 1.75
Dec 137.05 137.10 137.05 137.10 Down 1.75
Mar 137.90 Down 1.75
May 138.60 Down 1.75
Jul 139.30 Down 1.75
Sep 139.95 Down 1.75

Updated : 2021-01-05 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021