New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|126.15
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|128.10
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|128.40
|129.40
|125.25
|126.15
|Down 2.10
|May
|130.00
|131.30
|127.25
|128.10
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|131.85
|132.90
|129.00
|129.80
|Down 2.05
|Sep
|133.40
|134.35
|130.40
|131.25
|Down 2.05
|Dec
|134.95
|135.80
|132.00
|132.90
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|136.00
|136.00
|133.50
|134.45
|Down 1.80
|May
|134.20
|135.40
|134.20
|135.10
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|135.70
|135.75
|135.70
|135.70
|Down 1.75
|Sep
|136.25
|136.30
|136.25
|136.30
|Down 1.75
|Dec
|137.05
|137.10
|137.05
|137.10
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|137.90
|Down 1.75
|May
|138.60
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|139.30
|Down 1.75
|Sep
|139.95
|Down 1.75