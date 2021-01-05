Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

OPEC, allies adjourn meeting over oil production levels

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 03:39
OPEC, allies adjourn meeting over oil production levels

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Members of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including Russia on Monday adjourned a meeting weighing whether to increase production further next month as the pandemic continues to sap demand for energy and create uncertainty about when recovery might come.

The oil producing countries were to meet again Tuesday. In December, the group decided to add back a modest 500,000 barrels per day to the oil market, and to review production monthly with a goal of restoring 2 million barrels a day.

OPEC and non-member countries that have agreed to cooperate with it last year imposed a production cut of 7.7 million barrels a day to prevent prices from collapsing during the economic slump caused by the pandemic.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman opened the online meeting Monday by saying that demand remained “fragile” for transport fuels including for aircraft, and that the cartel needed to move carefully even as the rollout of vaccination programs raises hopes for a return to more normal travel habits. He said that “I want to urge caution even in this generally optimistic environment.”

Vienna-based OPEC faces conflicting pressures. Raising production would increase revenues for producing countries that have seen their budgets hard hit by lower prices, but pumping too much too soon could undermine the modest price rebound. Oil prices fell by 52 cents Monday to $48.00 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Updated : 2021-01-05 05:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021