Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Evans day to day after MRI shows no structural knee damage

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 02:17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is helped to his feet after getting injured against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is helped to his feet after getting injured against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An MRI performed on Mike Evans’ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.

Evans was hurt during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta, one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Coach Bruce Arians described the injury as a hyperextension and said there was little swelling in the knee Monday. He’s hopeful Evans can get on the practice field Thursday in preparation for Saturday night’s NFC wild-card game at Washington.

The Bucs (11-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

“If he’s 80% we’d have to fight to keep him off the field,” Arians said. “At 80%, he’s better than some guys at 100.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-05 04:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid