UK watchdog investigates Ryanair's 'jab & go' ad

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 01:28
LONDON (AP) — Britain's advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into budget carrier Ryanair, after receiving 1,600 complaints about an ad that suggested consumers should “jab & go.’’

The Advertising and Standards Authority said Monday that some consumers objected to the ad, which featured a syringe and a small bottle labeled “vaccine.’’

Some argued it was misleading to suggest the vaccine will be rolled out across the population by the spring and that travel restrictions would be over. Others objected to what they saw as the trivialization of the impact of the pandemic on society.

The ad promoted flights to sunny European destinations and offered seats for 19.99 pounds ($27), telling customers to “jab & go.”

Britain ramped up its vaccination program Monday by becoming the first nation to start using the shot developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca. But it is unclear how quickly the nation can be vaccinated, as it is a huge endeavor with little precedent.

The budget carrier did not immediately respond when asked about the investigation.

Updated : 2021-01-05 04:16 GMT+08:00

