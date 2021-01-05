Alexa
Historical marker commemorates Lafayette's visit to NH town

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 01:53
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A new historical marker commemorates the Marquis de Lafayette's visit to Claremont during his 13-month “Farewell Tour" of 25 states between 1824 and 1825.

The French general fought in the Continental Army with the American colonists against the British during the American Revolution. The Eagle Times reports he visited Claremont on June 27, 1825, along with several other New Hampshire and Vermont towns.

The marker unveiled last week is the third of its kind in New Hampshire. There are two others in Newport and Cornish; more are planned in Derry and Hopkinton.

“The powerful legacy that I see in Lafayette today, (here) and in France, is the capacity to bring Americans together, to provide a common ground much like (his tour) did in 1824 and 1825,” said Julien Icher, founder of The Lafayette Trail Project — an effort to mark the stops he made.

Icher said the political climate in 1824 bears many similarities to today, both of which having a highly contentious presidential election, Icher said.

The goal is to establish 175 markers across 25 states in time for the bicentennial anniversary of Lafayette’s tour. At least 28 have been installed.

Updated : 2021-01-05 02:50 GMT+08:00

