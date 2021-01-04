Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Protesting farmers, Indian gov't fail to resolve deadlock

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 21:52
A farmer, sitting next to a bonfire, lights a bidi, or hand-rolled tobacco, as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it ...
A Sikh farmer listens to a speaker from a distance as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar ...
Farmers huddle around a bonfire as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state borde...
Farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, I...
Farmers discuss inside a makeshift tent as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh sta...
A farmer leader greets fellow farmers before addressing them as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the De...

A farmer, sitting next to a bonfire, lights a bidi, or hand-rolled tobacco, as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it ...

A Sikh farmer listens to a speaker from a distance as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar ...

Farmers huddle around a bonfire as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state borde...

Farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, I...

Farmers discuss inside a makeshift tent as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh sta...

A farmer leader greets fellow farmers before addressing them as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the De...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Representatives of the Indian government and protesting farmers failed again Monday to reach agreement on the farmers' demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed.

With the government refusing to revoke the legislation, the farmers pledged to continue blockading key highways linking the capital with the country's north. The two sides agreed to meet for more talks on Friday.

“It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the farmers’ problems. We will not end our protests until our demands are met,” said Hannan Mollah, a leader of the farmers.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking the highways for nearly 40 days despite the coronavirus pandemic, rains and an ongoing cold wave.

Farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices under the laws and that corporations will then push prices down. The government said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

The farmers say the laws will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on Jan. 26 when India celebrates Republic Day if their demands are not met.

In their last meeting on Dec. 30, the two sides reached a consensus on two issues — that the government would continue its subsidy of electricity for irrigating farms and that farmers would not be punished for burning crop residues, a cause of air pollution.

Updated : 2021-01-04 23:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones