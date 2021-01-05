Alexa
Taiwanese ex-con thrives as farmer

Man turns over new leaf in countryside

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 14:03
Lee Chien-kuo (left), Chiu (center), and Huang Kuo-ing (right) (Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An ex-convict in Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County, is easing his way into his second act after being given a farming job by a former borough chief, thanks to a local police chief.

The Miaoli County Police Bureau’s Tongxiao Precinct said on Monday (Jan. 4) that Wumei Station Chief Lee Chien-kuo (李建國) visited an ex-convict surnamed Chiu (邱) in October 2020 and found that the man, who is 50 years old, had been unable to locate a job after his release.

He also has two elderly parents who depend on him to supplement their tiny farmer’s annuities, according to a CNA report.

After gaining insight into Chiu’s difficult position, Lee suddenly recalled that former Borough Chief Huang Kuo-ing (黃國瑛) had asked him to help find someone with farming experience to tend to his 15-hectare farm, as Huang was getting old.

After being briefed by the police chief about Chiu’s current situation, Huang agreed to give Chiu a shot.

Since then, the new farmhand, who has been employed by Huang for about two months, has been living up to expectations by working hard and making friends.

Chiu has also received positive comments from local villagers. His father has thanked the police chief and the former borough chief for extending help to his son and giving him a new lease of life, per CNA.

The police chief said that he hoped the public would extend more tolerance and goodwill to ex-offenders to make them feel accepted by society. He also praised Chiu for his strong willingness to work hard and turn over a new leaf.
Updated : 2021-01-05 14:55 GMT+08:00

