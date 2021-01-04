Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 4, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;14;85%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNE;11;40%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;16;45%;8%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun;12;7;Cloudy;11;6;SSE;10;61%;62%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;Spotty showers;4;1;NE;20;90%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow;-8;-9;Mostly cloudy;-6;-11;NNE;15;81%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-4;Cloudy and cold;1;-5;ENE;7;72%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up, frigid;-18;-22;Cloudy and cold;-14;-26;ENE;21;61%;3%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;33;23;A morning t-storm;25;21;N;15;95%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Rain;18;9;Partly sunny;15;9;WSW;9;67%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, warmer;25;19;A morning shower;25;18;S;8;65%;52%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;20;5;Clouds and sun;19;5;NW;7;46%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;30;23;A shower or two;31;23;ESE;9;75%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;25;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;19;E;13;79%;63%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly cloudy;32;26;S;9;52%;41%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, cool;11;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;NW;12;68%;33%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-11;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-10;WNW;13;18%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this afternoon;10;3;Partly sunny;7;3;SE;8;86%;23%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little snow;1;-1;Rain/snow showers;1;-1;N;13;92%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;7;A shower and t-storm;19;7;W;9;73%;70%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm around;28;18;ESE;11;63%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;6;2;Cloudy;6;1;E;8;88%;74%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;NE;10;88%;66%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and mild;10;6;Occasional a.m. rain;8;0;WSW;16;75%;56%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;7;4;Cloudy;5;0;N;11;81%;38%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;31;22;Showers around;31;22;SE;12;61%;91%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;29;19;A t-storm around;29;20;SE;10;45%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;7;-1;Clouds and sun;3;-9;NW;11;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;22;14;Hazy sunshine;23;16;NE;8;58%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and humid;35;20;Showers around;23;17;SSE;25;67%;61%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;SE;5;51%;29%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;29;25;Humid with a t-storm;29;25;ENE;11;90%;93%;2

Chicago, United States;Freezing fog;1;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;NW;12;65%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A downpour;32;22;A downpour;29;23;SSE;8;86%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;1;-1;Cloudy;1;-1;NNE;18;79%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;26;21;Hazy sunshine;26;22;NNE;20;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;18;4;Mostly sunny, mild;18;10;SSE;10;56%;27%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;NE;21;71%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;20;15;A shower and t-storm;20;14;E;11;97%;84%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;10;1;Colder in the p.m.;11;-3;WNW;17;30%;20%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;29;16;Hazy sun;30;17;NNW;7;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;8;80%;70%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;5;2;Clouds and sun;4;1;NNE;21;78%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;Mostly sunny;4;-9;NNW;8;38%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;14;9;Partly sunny;13;11;E;10;72%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;21;14;Mostly cloudy;20;16;NE;9;58%;21%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;15;A thunderstorm;28;16;NE;10;63%;63%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;25;16;A shower and t-storm;24;13;NE;16;67%;60%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-1;-4;Cloudy;-3;-5;NE;14;92%;7%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;5;67%;60%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Clearing;22;14;NE;8;47%;11%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;19;60%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;27;14;Nice with some sun;26;19;SE;9;71%;33%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;19;10;Cooler with rain;14;9;NE;8;95%;90%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, mild;15;12;A morning shower;14;9;SW;15;74%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WNW;10;77%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Sunny and beautiful;29;23;NNW;12;63%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;25;15;A t-storm around;27;15;S;14;55%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;9;-6;A stray a.m. shower;7;-6;SW;9;46%;42%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;Hazy sun;25;9;NW;11;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;18;10;Periods of sun;20;8;WSW;7;55%;2%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Hazy sun and warm;35;20;N;21;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;4;0;Cloudy and colder;0;0;E;14;89%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Nice with sunshine;30;24;N;9;50%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;9;68%;83%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;SE;7;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Clearing, a t-storm;31;24;NW;7;78%;78%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;14;4;Partly sunny;14;4;E;13;54%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;33;25;A couple of showers;32;25;SSW;10;75%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;25;20;Clouds and sun;26;20;S;14;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;11;4;Fog to sun;9;2;NE;11;75%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;NNE;19;86%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Clouds, then sun;18;10;NNE;7;70%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;10;72%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with some sun;5;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-3;ENE;4;61%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Showers around;30;26;NW;15;79%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NE;10;76%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;E;9;70%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;20;15;Showers;23;14;S;20;72%;85%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;24;7;Partly sunny;23;8;WSW;8;37%;29%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NNW;14;45%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;2;1;Snow and rain;1;-3;ESE;17;92%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;33;24;High clouds, breezy;32;23;ENE;27;57%;1%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;27;19;A thundershower;25;18;E;17;70%;89%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds breaking;-2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;NNE;4;90%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with snow;0;-1;Low clouds;0;-5;ESE;10;94%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;23;Hazy sunshine;29;23;N;11;60%;29%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NE;19;51%;29%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;6;2;Mostly cloudy;6;1;NNW;11;56%;15%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with some sun;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;10;67%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-27;-34;Sunny, but frigid;-27;-31;NE;8;78%;5%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;9;1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;SSE;7;56%;11%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;-7;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-13;N;8;76%;12%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;0;-4;Decreasing clouds;-2;-6;N;11;88%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Cloudy with showers;28;25;S;14;82%;96%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;22;A thunderstorm;31;22;NW;14;65%;54%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;E;10;82%;86%;6

Paris, France;Rain/snow showers;3;-3;Cloudy and cold;1;-3;NNE;12;72%;62%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;32;19;Sunny, breezy, hot;34;21;E;24;29%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;N;15;65%;58%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;18;71%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SE;7;47%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;2;0;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;N;9;89%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;-3;-12;Sunny, but cold;-6;-19;WNW;11;33%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;18;11;Cloudy with showers;17;11;NW;13;76%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;15;6;Periods of rain;13;9;E;7;88%;86%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;25;Sunny intervals;29;25;E;14;65%;29%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;3;1;A little p.m. rain;2;-1;WNW;9;69%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;-1;-2;A snow shower;0;-1;ENE;14;87%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;10;71%;60%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;20;11;Hazy sunshine;20;11;ESE;14;43%;11%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;9;4;Chilly with rain;8;2;SE;10;82%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-3;-8;ENE;10;79%;12%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain tapering off;14;8;Partial sunshine;12;7;NE;10;78%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;25;16;ENE;16;67%;16%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;27;23;A shower;26;22;E;10;80%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;N;10;65%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;ENE;9;39%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;33;12;Hazy sun;32;11;SW;10;26%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;20;A passing shower;29;21;NNE;11;67%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;10;0;Fog to sun;10;-1;E;4;62%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;9;5;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;6;S;14;77%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;0;-7;Sunny, but colder;-3;-13;WNW;10;27%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;12;7;Cloudy;8;3;N;21;59%;36%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;29;24;Clearing, a t-storm;31;25;NNW;13;76%;71%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;4;Partly sunny;9;-1;SSW;10;74%;27%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;27;23;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;E;12;71%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;-1;Cloudy;0;-5;NE;13;78%;42%;0

Sydney, Australia;A heavy thunderstorm;27;21;A t-storm around;26;19;SSE;15;76%;76%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;21;16;Rain and drizzle;18;13;NE;16;83%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with flurries;0;-6;Dull and dreary;-1;-6;E;9;87%;15%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, cold;1;-6;Hazy and very cold;-1;-6;E;8;73%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Hazy sunshine;6;-3;NE;6;74%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;9;-1;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;E;9;34%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sunshine;24;13;Mostly cloudy;23;12;SE;7;63%;6%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;14;6;A touch of rain;15;8;SSE;10;63%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;1;Partly sunny;9;2;N;9;64%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;2;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;NNW;8;81%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;14;6;Clouds and sun;16;10;SSE;4;35%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;14;4;Becoming cloudy;16;6;SSW;11;41%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, frigid;-27;-34;Frigid;-33;-43;WNW;13;70%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;7;3;Cloudy, rain;5;4;ESE;14;80%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;4;1;A thick cloud cover;4;-1;NW;7;83%;74%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;ESE;6;51%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Dull and dreary;0;-2;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-4;ESE;17;86%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;4;2;Snow and rain;5;2;S;19;97%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;20;16;Increasingly windy;21;17;N;32;73%;28%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;34;21;Warm with some sun;35;22;W;8;47%;3%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;0;-8;Mostly sunny;1;-9;NE;3;43%;0%;2

Updated : 2021-01-04 22:11 GMT+08:00

