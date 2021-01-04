Alexa
COVID-19 preventative measures incidentally drive down flu cases in Taiwan

Negligible flu season attributed to wearing masks, washing hands, other measures

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/04 19:43
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese people strictly adhering to COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures has not only effectively curbed the spread of the virus but also driven cases of the flu and enterovirus to all-time lows.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Jan. 3) that the practices of mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, and other measures have not only prevented transmission of COVID-19 but also effectively stopped the spread of other contagious diseases, accounting for the absence of a flu outbreak this season, according to a CNA report.

According to Taiwan Centers for Disease Control statistics, there were 968 severe flu cases from October 2019 to September 2020, resulting in 161 deaths. In contrast, from October 2020, when the current flu season began, to the final week of December, only one severe flu case emerged and no related deaths were reported, breaking a record.

On the enterovirus front, only five cases were reported in Taiwan for the entire year, most of which occurred early in the year, and in another record low, there have been no new severe cases since. Conversely, there had been an upward trend in the number of severe enterovirus cases in the previous three years, with 22 cases in 2017, 36 in 2018, and 67 in 2019.
Updated : 2021-01-04 20:39 GMT+08:00

