Sri Lanka reins South Africa in with 4 quick wickets

Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, right, jumps to attempts a catch as South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis watches, during play on the second d... Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, right, jumps to attempts a catch as South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis watches, during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock for 10 runs during p... Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock for 10 runs during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar plays a shot and scores a century during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Afric... South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar plays a shot and scores a century during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, left, reacts, after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar for 127 runs during play on the second day of... Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, left, reacts, after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar for 127 runs during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during play on the second day of the second cricket te... South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, left, shakes hand with teammate Rassie van der Dussen as he celebrates scoring a century during play on the second ... South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, left, shakes hand with teammate Rassie van der Dussen as he celebrates scoring a century during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during play on the second day of the second cricket test ma... South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, middle, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar for 127 runs during play on the second d... Sri Lanka's bowler Dushmantha Chameera, middle, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar for 127 runs during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Sri Lanka's bowler Asitha Fernando, right, appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen during play on the seco... Sri Lanka's bowler Asitha Fernando, right, appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen during play on the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sri Lanka took four big wickets Monday to rein in South Africa on Day 2 of the second test.

Sri Lanka struck first to get Dean Elgar for 127 and break his 184-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen (67). Elgar's departure began a run of four wickets for 23 runs for the tourists to limit South Africa to 256-5 at lunch in its first innings.

South Africa leads by 99 after Sri Lanka was all out for 157 on the first day at the Wanderers, but the Proteas had targeted a much bigger first-innings advantage.

Van der Dussen fell the over after Elgar, and Faf du Plessis (8) and captain Quinton de Kock (10) also went in successive overs soon after. That left Temba Bavuma, 7 not out, and Wiaan Mulder, also 7 not out, to see South Africa carefully to lunch.

The momentum of the session changed completely after the first hour.

Elgar and van der Dussen had taken South Africa to 216-1 at the drink break after starting the day on 148-1. Elgar earned a 13th test century after being dismissed for 95 in South Africa's victory in the first test.

But the wickets at the Wanderers started tumbling after the mid-session break.

Allrounder Dasun Shanaka collected the wickets of van der Dussen and du Plessis with his medium pace to have figures of 2-42 and give Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope of fighting its way back into the match.

South Africa won the first match of the two-test series by an innings and 45 runs as Sri Lanka struggled with a raft of injuries.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports