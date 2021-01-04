Alexa
Taiwanese police nab man who threatened New Year's Eve bloodshed

Widely shared message posted on Dec. 30 aroused fear in Taiwan

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/04 19:35
27-year-old man surnamed Hung listed as top suspect. 

27-year-old man surnamed Hung listed as top suspect.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese police have arrested a man who posted on the country's largest internet forum that a string of organized massacres would take place at various New Year's Eve parties as well as railway and metro stations across the country.

The man posted his message to the forum PTT, claiming that a mass killing had been planned by a group of 30 people who aimed to "make history." He threatened that the casualties would be enormous at places such as the popular shopping area Ximending, Taipei 101, Taipei metro stations, and the Presidential Office in Taipei.

The Taiwan High Speed Rail stop in Taichung, various Kaohsiung metro stations, and the Dream Mall in Kaohsiung were also said to be targeted.

"It is sickening to see happy faces and New Year's Eve celebrations,” the man wrote online.

After being posted to PTT on Dec. 30, the message was shared widely, though it was later removed. Soon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s (CIB) investigation had tracked the PTT account.

They discovered that the message was created through a stolen account and a fake IP address, which posed as emanating from Japan. A 27-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪) was identified as the top suspect after four days of investigation. Hung was nabbed on Sunday (Jan. 3) in his small rental apartment, which police described as messy and smelly.

The CIB stated that the man, who denied involvement in the crime, was sent to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office for further interrogation at noon on Monday.

Media reported that Hung had been working part-time as a convenience store clerk since graduating from college and had taught himself the basics of hacking.
New Year's Eve
massacre

