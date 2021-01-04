Malaysia says insufficient evidence to reopen probe into Irish teen's death

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Monday announced it would not reopen a probe into the death of an Irish teenager whose body was found in a jungle after she went missing during a family holiday, saying she likely died of misadventure.

In August 2019, the naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun holiday resort where her family was staying in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital.

On Monday, the Seremban Coroner’s Court closed the inquiry, saying there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play.

Police had earlier ruled that out, but her family questioned the findings and said she had never before left them voluntarily.

Malaysia opened an inquest into the death in August at the family’s request, with proceedings streamed online due to coronavirus restrictions.

The court on Monday ruled that there was no one involved in Quoirin’s death and it was more likely she had simply got lost in the jungle.

“It was more probable than not that she had died of misadventure...” coroner Maimoonah Aid told the court.

“For me to speculate and presume of her actions and involvement of a third party without any proof, that would be a breach of my duty so the inquiry is hereby closed.”

A lawyer for the family did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her parents, Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin, appeared solemn on the court proceedings live-stream as the decision was read.

Her mother Meabh, one of nearly 50 witnesses who testified at the inquest, had said she believed her daughter could have been abducted and accused authorities of not taking her concerns seriously.

Police, however, said there was no evidence that Quoirin was kidnapped and insisted their probe was thorough.

An autopsy had established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress.