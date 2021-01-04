Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC looks in-house for Arizona plant CEO

Rick Cassidy has been with TSMC since 1997

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/04 16:58
TSMC logo at Hsinchu headquarters (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo at Hsinchu headquarters (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has tapped Rick Cassidy, the senior vice president of its Corporate Strategy Office, to be the new CEO and general manager of its planned US$12 billion Arizona facility.

Cassidy joined TSMC’s North America subsidiary in 1997 as a vice president of customer management and was promoted to president and CEO of TSMC North America in 2005, according to TSMC’s website. In 2008, he served as corporate vice president responsible for the North American region and was later promoted to senior vice president in 2014.

He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from West Point Military Academy. Cassidy is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), a group focused on promoting the development of the global semiconductor industry.

TSMC announced last May that it would build a 5-nanometer process fab in Arizona, with construction expected to begin sometime this year. Mass production of chips is expected in 2024, with a monthly capacity of 20,000 12-inch wafers.

On Dec. 28, TSMC leased over two floors of office space in Phoenix. The office space, located 15 miles north of the future 5 nm fab in North Phoenix, will serve as TSMC Arizona Corp’s administrative home base.
TSMC
TSMC Arizona
TSMC Rick Cassidy

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC, other foundries' revenue expected to reach new high in 2021
TSMC, other foundries' revenue expected to reach new high in 2021
2020/12/31 11:54
TSMC tops list for most-searched Taiwan stocks in 2020
TSMC tops list for most-searched Taiwan stocks in 2020
2020/12/30 15:55
Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix
Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix
2020/12/29 13:31
Taiwan’s TSMC begins hiring push for $12 billion Arizona facility
Taiwan’s TSMC begins hiring push for $12 billion Arizona facility
2020/12/24 13:10
TSMC secures Apple contract for its 3 nm process chips
TSMC secures Apple contract for its 3 nm process chips
2020/12/23 13:49

Updated : 2021-01-04 17:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia