Taiwan’s TSMC looks in-house for Arizona plant CEO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has tapped Rick Cassidy, the senior vice president of its Corporate Strategy Office, to be the new CEO and general manager of its planned US$12 billion Arizona facility.

Cassidy joined TSMC’s North America subsidiary in 1997 as a vice president of customer management and was promoted to president and CEO of TSMC North America in 2005, according to TSMC’s website. In 2008, he served as corporate vice president responsible for the North American region and was later promoted to senior vice president in 2014.

He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from West Point Military Academy. Cassidy is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), a group focused on promoting the development of the global semiconductor industry.

TSMC announced last May that it would build a 5-nanometer process fab in Arizona, with construction expected to begin sometime this year. Mass production of chips is expected in 2024, with a monthly capacity of 20,000 12-inch wafers.

On Dec. 28, TSMC leased over two floors of office space in Phoenix. The office space, located 15 miles north of the future 5 nm fab in North Phoenix, will serve as TSMC Arizona Corp’s administrative home base.