Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 4) reported three new imported Wuhan coronavirus cases from the Dominican Republic, France, and the Philippines, including a woman who tested positive for the virus twice within three months and tried to attend a funeral while infected with the disease.

On Monday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced three new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 815. The latest coronavirus cases include one Filipino woman and two Taiwanese women.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to Chuang, Case No. 814 is a female migrant worker from the Philippines who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 10. Although she had been asymptomatic since arriving in Taiwan, she was tested for the coronavirus on Dec. 23, just before the end of her quarantine.

After the result of the test was found to be negative, her labor broker arranged for her to undergo self-health monitoring at the dormitory. When her self-health management phase ended, her employer arranged for her to undergo another test for the virus at a hospital at her own expense on Jan. 1.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 4 with a Ct value of 33 and the health department listed the dormitory administrator as the sole contact in her case. The administrator has since been told to undergo home isolation.

Case No. 815 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who flew to the Dominican Republic in February of last year and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 1 of this year. Because the negative test results she provided upon arrival in Taiwan did not meet the CECC's requirements, she undertook a test at the airport at her own expense.

On Jan. 4, she was confirmed to have COVID-19 with a Ct value of 25. One person who sat near her on the flight to Taiwan has been listed as a contact and has begun home isolation.

Case No. 816 is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who worked in France for a long period of time. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 at a community testing center in early October of last year but did not seek medical treatment.

Subsequent tests she took for the virus in France came back negative. When she arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 1, she did not report experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

On Jan. 2, she applied for permission to leave her quarantine early to attend a funeral. The health department then arranged for her to first undergo a coronavirus test at a hospital at her own expense.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 4 with a Ct value of 36 and was not allowed to attend the funeral. The health department has identified seven contacts in her case, including five passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her and two persons who live with her. All seven have been directed to start home isolation.

The CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 127,608 COVID-19 tests, with 125,701 coming back negative.

Out of the 815 officially confirmed cases, 720 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 696 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 112 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.