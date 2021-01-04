Alexa
Taiwan launches 'Pork Dashboard' to track pork imports from US

'Pork Dashboard' shows daily quantity, country of origin of pork imports

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/04 12:47
(ifi.fda.gov.tw table)

(ifi.fda.gov.tw table)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan officially began allowing imports of American pork on Jan. 1, the Council of Agriculture (COA) on Monday (Jan. 4) released its "Pork Dashboard" to inform the public of the quantity and origin of pork imported into the country on a daily basis.

From New Year's Day through Jan. 4, 3,048 tons of pork and 2,811 tons of pork liver, kidney, and other edible parts were reported to have entered the market, with none being imported from overseas. In August of last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced that Taiwan would open its market to U.S. pork containing "acceptable" levels of ractopamine on Jan. 1.

After a large public outcry over concerns about the health effects of ractopamine residue in the pork imported from the U.S., the COA announced on Monday that it would begin announcing the amount of pork imported from each country on its online "Pork Dashboard" starting that day. reported CNA. The dashboard will include the daily weight of pork in tons that Taiwan produces and imports, and it will be updated every morning at 9 a.m.

It also lists what percentage of the country's pork is domestically produced and how much is imported. The "Pork Dashboard" can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website.
ractopamine
pork
pork imports

Updated : 2021-01-04 13:00 GMT+08:00

