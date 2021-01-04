No. 5 Houston rebounds from first loss to beat SMU 74-60

DALLAS (AP) — Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for No. 5 Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss with a 74-60 victory over previously undefeated SMU on Sunday night.

That 3-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a 3. Grimes also had a layup and two free throws in that game-turning run in just over 2 1/2 minutes.

Marcus Sasser led Houston with 17 points, and Gorham had 11 points and 19 rebounds. DeJon Jarreau scored 15 points.

Kendric Davis led SMU (6-1, 2-1) with 23 points. Feron Hunt had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ethan Chargois scored 10 points.

Grimes, Houston’s leading scorer at 18.5 points a game and second in the AAC only to Davis’ 19.2 coming in, finished with 11 points. He was scoreless with only one shot before halftime, when he played only eight minutes after two early fouls.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN 85, NO. 19 NORTHWESTERN 66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and Michigan beat Northwestern to remain unbeaten.

Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten). The Big Ten’s last remaining team without a loss, Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half and then quickly extended its lead early in the second.

Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern (6-3, 3-2). They have dropped two in a row.

NO. 21 MINNESOTA 77, NO. 25 OHIO STATE 60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, keeping up his impactful introduction to the Big Ten for Minnesota in a victory over Ohio State

Robbins, the 7-footer who transferred from Drake and had his eligibility immediate granted by the NCAA, pitched in four assists and two steals in another display of all-around excellence.,

Marcus Carr added 15 points, and Gabe Kalscheur had 13 for the Gophers (10-2, 2-2). They emerged with three wins from a 10-day, four-game stretch — all against Top 25 foes.

Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3).