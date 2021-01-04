Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ware scores 18 to carry Morgan St. past James Madison 80-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 10:13
Ware scores 18 to carry Morgan St. past James Madison 80-73

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 18 points off the bench to lead Morgan State to an 80-73 win over James Madison on Sunday night.

LaPri McCray-Pace had 15 points for Morgan State (4-2). Trevor Moore added 11 points. Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points.

Matt Lewis had 21 points for the Dukes (3-4). Justin Amadi added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia