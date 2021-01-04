Alexa
Harris scores 17 to lead NC A&T over SC State 73-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:35
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Blake Harris had 17 points off the bench to lead North Carolina A&T to a 73-66 win over South Carolina State on Sunday.

Harris made 10 of 12 foul shots.

Kameron Langley had 10 points for NC A&T (5-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tyrone Lyons added seven rebounds.

The Aggies forced a season-high 31 turnovers.

Latavian Lawrence had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-2). Themus Fulks and Omar Croskey added 12 points each.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 97-86 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 11:27 GMT+08:00

