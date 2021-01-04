Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:27
Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday.

The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The deaths occurred in the north-central state of Hidalgo on Jan. 2. The suspect called his own father to tell him what he had done and the grandfather called police.

The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

Prosecutors said the man had an argument with the boys’ mother and killed the kids “in order to cause her great pain.”

“Apparently in revenge against his wife, he killed his sons,” the office said in a statement.

Updated : 2021-01-04 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia