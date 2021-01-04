Alexa
Hemphill, Wilkins lift Drake past S. Illinois 73-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:43
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.

Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

