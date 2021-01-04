Alexa
Umude scores 27 to lead South Dakota over Denver 79-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:40
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 27 points and 11 rebounds as South Dakota routed Denver 79-57 on Sunday.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 19 points for South Dakota (4-6, 3-2 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros added eight rebounds.

Sam Hines Jr. had 14 points for the Pioneers (1-8, 0-2), who have now lost eight games in a row.

Jase Townsend, who led the Pioneers in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, scored only eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 93-54 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

