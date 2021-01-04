Alexa
Shungu scores 21 to lead Vermont over Albany 74-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:38
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had a career-high 21 points as Vermont topped Albany 74-66 on Sunday.

Ryan Davis had 19 points for Vermont (3-3, 3-3 America East Conference). Justin Mazzulla added 11 points. Isaiah Powell had nine rebounds.

Stef Smith, who was second on the Catamounts in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Antonio Rizzuto tied a career high with 21 points for the Great Danes (1-4, 1-3). CJ Kelly added 14 points. Chuck Champion had 10 points.

The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated Vermont 63-62 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 11:26 GMT+08:00

