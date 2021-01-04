Alexa
Alvarado, Devoe lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 70-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 09:14
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 25 points, Michael Devoe added 17, and Georgia Tech cruised to its fourth straight win Sunday night with a 70-54 victory over Wake Forest.

Alvarado made his first five shots after halftime, scoring 15 points during Georgia Tech’s 17-6 run to open the period. Alvarado capped the surge on a layup to make it 52-27 with 15:07 left and finished with 21 points in the second half.

Devoe was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half when the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) led by as many as 17 and went into the break ahead 35-21.

Isaiah Mucius had 21 points and Ody Oguama scored 14 for the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1), who were playing their second game after missing nearly a month of the season due to COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.

Jordan Usher had eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Georgia Tech, which extended its home winning streak over Wake Forest to 14 games.

Updated : 2021-01-04 11:26 GMT+08:00

