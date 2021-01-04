Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jaworski scores 28 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 82-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:47
Jaworski scores 28 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 82-70

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 28 points as Lafayette topped Lehigh 82-70 on Sunday.

Leo O’Boyle had 14 points for Lafayette (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Tyrone Perry added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 12 points.

Nic Lynch had 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-1, 1-1). Marques Wilson added 18 points and five steals. Evan Taylor had seven rebounds.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks with the win. Lehigh defeated Lafayette 90-89 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 10:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia