Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas scores 37 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 86-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:45
Abmas scores 37 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 86-75

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Max Abmas had a career-high 37 points as Oral Roberts topped Omaha 86-75 on Sunday.

Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (5-5, 2-0 Summit League). RJ Glasper added 10 points.

Marlon Ruffin had 21 points for the Mavericks (2-10, 0-2), whose losing streak reached six games. La’Mel Robinson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Wanjang Tut had 14 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Omaha 95-83 Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 10:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia